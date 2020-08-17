Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 361,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

APTO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 5,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $428.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $132,797.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

