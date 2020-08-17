Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 254,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 4,000,000 shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Third Security LLC raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 14,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177,159 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,745 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,267. Aquabounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.