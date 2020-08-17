Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 254,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 4,000,000 shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Third Security LLC raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 14,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177,159 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,745 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,267. Aquabounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 6.74.
Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
About Aquabounty Technologies
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.
