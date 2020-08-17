Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Cap of $11.33 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Arcblock has a market cap of $11.33 million and $3.38 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Bibox, BitMart and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00139349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.49 or 0.01883332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00139593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb, DDEX, LBank, Bibox, BitMart, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

