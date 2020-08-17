Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 74,736 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 43,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, scandium, gold, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal projects include the Kalgoorlie nickel project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and the Lewis Ponds project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

