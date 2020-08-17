Ardor One Day Volume Reaches $6.69 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last week, Ardor has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $68.59 million and $6.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007351 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

