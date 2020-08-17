Arionum (ARO) Price Up 14.6% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $97,926.82 and $43,255.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,291.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.19 or 0.03499848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.76 or 0.02609628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00545648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00755887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00062661 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00703457 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00016335 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

