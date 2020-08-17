Ariose Capital Management Ltd Takes $4.14 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. Paypal makes up about 2.9% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.17. The stock had a trading volume of 322,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

