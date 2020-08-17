Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,045 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up approximately 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 2.28% of Arrow Electronics worth $121,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.51. 389,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,354. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $85.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,710 shares of company stock worth $1,796,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

