Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,974 shares during the quarter. Assurant accounts for 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 1.99% of Assurant worth $122,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 90.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Assurant by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Assurant by 82.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.57. 320,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,138. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

