At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.19

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 27996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

HOME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

