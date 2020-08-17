ATC Coin Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $126.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

