Atheios Price Tops $0.0004 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Atheios has a market cap of $11,884.55 and approximately $18.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 34,396,195 coins and its circulating supply is 32,239,250 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

