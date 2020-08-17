Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 651,392 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,697,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,603,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 833,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 279,846 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.86. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,186. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

