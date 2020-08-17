Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $86.39.

