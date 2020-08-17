Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Up 1.2%

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

