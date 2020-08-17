Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. 425,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

