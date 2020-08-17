BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Up 54.9% in May

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the May 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,651. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

