BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BAFYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,651. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.11.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

