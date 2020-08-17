Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,158.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $14,158.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00151039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.01834270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,494,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,476,340 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.