Banco Santander S.A. Has $40.90 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,541 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

