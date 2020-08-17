Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Trading Down 4.4%

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC (LON:BVT)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), approximately 13,501 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 5,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.90).

The firm has a market cap of $151.74 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.61.

Get Baronsmead Venture Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Baronsmead Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.40%.

About Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT)

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.