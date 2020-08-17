Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BASA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 91,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,312. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

