Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Cap of $459.59 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $459.59 million and approximately $348.92 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $688.07 or 0.05635265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,493,246,378 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.