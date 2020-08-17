Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BAYK traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334. Bay Banks of Virginia has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bay Banks of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

