Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.96. 262,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,326. Bayer has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

