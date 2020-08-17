Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. HSBC raised Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

BAYRY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.96. 262,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,326. Bayer has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

