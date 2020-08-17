Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,599,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 1,960,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 516.1 days.

Shares of BAMXF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAMXF shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

