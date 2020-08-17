BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 905,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BBX Capital by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 474,265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BBX Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BBX Capital by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BBX Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in BBX Capital by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBX Capital stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.29. 76,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $333.94 million, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($1.11). BBX Capital had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BBX Capital will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBX. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BBX Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

