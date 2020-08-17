Becle SAB de (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in June

Becle SAB de (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,100 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the May 31st total of 8,094,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,409.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Becle SAB de from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

BCCLF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 25,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,624. Becle SAB de has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

Becle SAB de Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

