Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $560,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $342,978,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.29. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

