Benchmark Trims Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $45.00

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87. Draftkings has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

