Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.65) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.13) to GBX 1,350 ($17.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,915 ($25.04) to GBX 1,410 ($18.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,276.94 ($16.69).

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,195 ($15.62). The company had a trading volume of 3,174,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,131.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,329.32. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.41.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.47) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Group will post 8973.0001954 EPS for the current year.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

