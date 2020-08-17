Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $120.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Best Buy traded as high as $111.30 and last traded at $110.39, with a volume of 7099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.49.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.86.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

