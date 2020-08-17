Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Trading Up 7.1%

Bexil Co. (OTCMKTS:BXLC)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, approximately 920 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Bexil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BXLC)

Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. It also operates as a mutual fund underwriter or sponsor. Bexil Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bexil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bexil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.