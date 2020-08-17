Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.00

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 7424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

