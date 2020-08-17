Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS: BYLOF):

7/30/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/28/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/25/2020 – Big Yellow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Shares of BYLOF stock remained flat at $$12.85 on Monday. Big Yellow Group plc has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

