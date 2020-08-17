BigUp Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the dollar. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BigUp

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

