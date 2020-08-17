Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $23.21

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 3% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.35 billion and approximately $259.14 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $23.21 or 0.00190941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.01855467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00133911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

