BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Raised to $122.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $101.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 225.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $37.52 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $892.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,431 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

