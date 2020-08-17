BitCash (BITC) Market Capitalization Reaches $493,779.55

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. BitCash has a market cap of $493,779.55 and $53,583.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00151841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.01854850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00193390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008087 BTC.

BitCash Coin Profile

BITC is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

BitCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

