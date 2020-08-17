Bitcoin Cash Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $320.50 or 0.02607422 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, Graviex, Exrates and Mercado Bitcoin. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.93 billion and approximately $2.37 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12,291.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00650791 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003936 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000461 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,492,744 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

