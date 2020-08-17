Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.10 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $158.59 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00006918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, BigONE, OKEx and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005030 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000920 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00030263 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi, BigONE, Bithumb, Coinnest, CoinBene, Indodax, YoBit, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, Crex24 and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

