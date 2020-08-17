Bitcoin Gold Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.61 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $11.58 or 0.00095329 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Bithumb. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $202.79 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00700300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00082263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000470 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Koineks, Braziliex, Exrates, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Bit-Z, BitMarket, TDAX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinnest, Binance, BitBay, SouthXchange, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Trade Satoshi, CEX.IO, Bitfinex, Bitsane, Huobi, Ovis, Korbit, DSX, Bitinka, Bithumb, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, QuadrigaCX, Coinone, Gate.io, C2CX, Crex24, Graviex, OKEx, Kucoin, Bleutrade, Bitlish, Indodax, Negocie Coins and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.