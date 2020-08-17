Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.0969 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $463,556.44 and $3,579.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00704007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00096900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00082117 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

