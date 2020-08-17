Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97,538.83

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $97,538.83 and $82.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002448 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,024,850 coins and its circulating supply is 9,024,845 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

