BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $531.73 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $531.73 million and $47.81 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and UPbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.01874148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,714,545,771 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

