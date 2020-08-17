BitWhite Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $73,048.89 and approximately $21,578.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

