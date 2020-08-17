Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0027

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $202,090.36 and approximately $1,052.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00529975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000842 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002605 BTC.

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

