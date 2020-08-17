Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) Shares Up 39.5%

Blackridge Technology International Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTI) shares shot up 39.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 201,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 309,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a market cap of $373,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.73.

About Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI)

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance.

