Block-Logic (BLTG) Trading Up 24.7% This Week

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $379,208.13 and approximately $276.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00041607 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

